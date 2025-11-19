Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 1,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

