SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 5,411 Shares

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Francis sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $95,774.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 351,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,346.30. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Laura Francis sold 11,341 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $197,673.63.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Laura Francis sold 5,411 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,311.66.

SiBone Price Performance

SIBN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. 472,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.05 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SiBone in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SiBone in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiBone during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SiBone during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

