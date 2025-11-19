Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan David Lanoy sold 5,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,464.85. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 83,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $347.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $88.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NATR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 109,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

