WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of WHFCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.70.

