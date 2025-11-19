Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 15.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$105.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. The trade was a 39.94% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

