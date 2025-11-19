Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 672,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 370,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
