Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein Purchases 2,312 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein acquired 2,312 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $23,998.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 702,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,375.58. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock remained flat at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.42. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Star Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Equity currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Equity

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.