Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein Purchases 2,312 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein acquired 2,312 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $23,998.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 702,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,375.58. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Star Equity Stock Performance
Shares of Star Equity stock remained flat at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.42. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.
