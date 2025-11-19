Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) CEO Sells $66,084.48 in Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Mctaggart sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $66,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,205.60. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,292. The stock has a market cap of $541.81 million, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,013,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 160,657 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $3,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,744 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

