MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells $82,611.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $82,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,696,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,921,790.60. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $77,921.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $62,802.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $66,582.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 483,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.39 million, a PE ratio of -384.71 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.85.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

