EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $12,564.48 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $12,564.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 251,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,429.62. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $23,322.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,509. The company has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.53. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.EverQuote’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EverQuote by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

