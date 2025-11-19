Insider Buying: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires 2,925 Shares of Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Disanto acquired 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $55,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,735.82. This represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100. Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.64). Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.41 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Eastern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

