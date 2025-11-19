Insider Selling: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 1,630 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Walmart Stock Down 0.8%
Walmart stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.55. 22,065,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.97.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.