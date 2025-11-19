Insider Selling: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 1,630 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

Walmart stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.55. 22,065,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.