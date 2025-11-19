iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.83 and last traded at $64.97. Approximately 6,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

