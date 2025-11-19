WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.17. 391,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 58,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 91,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 846,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 214,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.