Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 15.2% – What’s Next?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) fell 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,613,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 439,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
