Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 and last traded at GBX 360. Approximately 564,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 542,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 425 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 405 to GBX 455 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Everplay Group from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Everplay Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 455.

The stock has a market cap of £492.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 10.50 EPS for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Jayne Bestwick sold 3,243,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £11,999,999.10. Company insiders own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

