NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.05. 53,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 121,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMIN. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the second quarter worth $1,547,000.

About NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

