Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.216-4.216 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5 billion-$19.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kubota presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kubota Price Performance

KUBTY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. 9,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Kubota has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

