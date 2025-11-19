Insider Selling: SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 11,341 Shares of Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Francis sold 11,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $197,673.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,767.09. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Laura Francis sold 5,411 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $95,774.70.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Laura Francis sold 5,411 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,311.66.

SiBone Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $807.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiBone

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SiBone in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of SiBone by 70.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiBone by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiBone by 48.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 120,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiBone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

