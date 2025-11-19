Deborah Ann Miller Sells 24,200 Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,573. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 21,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $2,248,888.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $474,550.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 12,376 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $1,134,384.16.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 15,624 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,405,847.52.

Shares of NUVL stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $112.53.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $1,489,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 95,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.69.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

