Insider Selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Sells 63,859 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 63,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $180,082.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,857,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,084.04. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 1,979 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $5,283.93.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Alexandra Seros sold 35,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 46,064 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $127,597.28.

On Thursday, November 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 57,978 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $165,817.08.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 45,120 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $132,201.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 23,093 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $68,124.35.

On Friday, November 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 69,090 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $197,597.40.

On Thursday, November 6th, Alexandra Seros sold 157,817 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $433,996.75.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 41,078 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $94,890.18.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $139,289.50.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.63. Entravision Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

