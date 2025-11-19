Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Director Purchases 84,000 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) Director Christian Asmar purchased 84,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,130,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. This trade represents a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VAC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 821,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,241. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 70.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,971,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 71.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 265,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

