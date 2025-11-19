Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Director Purchases 84,000 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VACGet Free Report) Director Christian Asmar purchased 84,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,130,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. This trade represents a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VAC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 821,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,241. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 70.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,971,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 71.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 265,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

