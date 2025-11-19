RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) CAO Sells $1,207,154.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CAO Mital Patel sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,207,154.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 180,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,046.90. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mital Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mital Patel sold 9,920 shares of RadNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $793,600.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Mital Patel sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $1,901,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 742,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,657. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 507.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,516 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,423,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 14,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 817,808 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 81.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 743,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 141.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,214,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 712,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

