Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Sells $416,436.68 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $416,436.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,743.02. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $789,805.68.

On Monday, September 15th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $564,047.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,315,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,456,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 6.40. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

