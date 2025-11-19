NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 250,000 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,500. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 338,653 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $951,614.93.

On Monday, November 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00.

On Friday, October 31st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $73,369.80.

On Tuesday, October 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 7,585 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $28,595.45.

On Thursday, October 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 107,754 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $435,326.16.

On Wednesday, October 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 786,832 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $3,241,747.84.

On Monday, October 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $754,000.00.

On Friday, October 24th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 32,583 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $120,557.10.

On Thursday, October 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 284,100 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $1,048,329.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 89,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $294,590.00.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPWR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 1,679,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.78. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. On average, research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Sig Brokerage LP increased its stake in NET Power by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sig Brokerage LP now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NET Power by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2,113.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPWR shares. Barclays raised NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

