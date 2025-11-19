F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,110 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $252,458.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,349.52. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.99. 750,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,433. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $346.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.