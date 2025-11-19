Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Director Sells $918,500.00 in Stock

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) Director William Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,967.45. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,465. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.31.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextpower

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextpower in the third quarter worth approximately $108,739,000. Amundi raised its stake in Nextpower by 156.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextpower by 72.5% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,617 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Nextpower from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

