Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Director Sells $918,500.00 in Stock

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) Director William Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,967.45. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,465. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.31.
Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Nextpower from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.
Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
