Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $323,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,453.09. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.1%

CYTK stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

