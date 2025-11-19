Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Trading Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 229.10 and last traded at GBX 220. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £10.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.97.

About Heavitree Brewery

(Get Free Report)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.