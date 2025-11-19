Financial Comparison: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sompo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 8.14% 13.04% 2.83% Assurant 5.83% 16.47% 2.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sompo and Assurant”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $35.81 billion 0.79 $2.79 billion $1.49 10.17 Assurant $12.57 billion 0.90 $760.20 million $16.43 13.69

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Assurant. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Assurant pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sompo pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Assurant has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sompo and Assurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Assurant 0 2 8 0 2.80

Assurant has a consensus target price of $246.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Sompo.

Volatility & Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assurant has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assurant beats Sompo on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.