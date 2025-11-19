Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

