Gamehaus (GMHS) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Gamehaus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A
Gamehaus Competitors -96.32% -37.55% -2.20%

Risk & Volatility

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamehaus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Gamehaus $118.05 million $3.96 million 28.73
Gamehaus Competitors $2.69 billion $19.44 million 7.93

Gamehaus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gamehaus beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

