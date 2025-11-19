Gamehaus (GMHS) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Profitability
This table compares Gamehaus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamehaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gamehaus Competitors
|-96.32%
|-37.55%
|-2.20%
Risk & Volatility
Gamehaus has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Gamehaus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamehaus
|$118.05 million
|$3.96 million
|28.73
|Gamehaus Competitors
|$2.69 billion
|$19.44 million
|7.93
Insider & Institutional Ownership
63.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Gamehaus beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Gamehaus
Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.
