Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 2,778 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28.

On Monday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60.

On Monday, September 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.03 on Wednesday, reaching $292.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,905,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $304.25.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 61,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $410,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.