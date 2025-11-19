KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Issues Earnings Results

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

KALA BIO Trading Down 8.1%

KALA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 166,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $1.50 price objective on KALA BIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Lifesci Capital lowered KALA BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of KALA BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity at KALA BIO

In related news, CFO Mary Reumuth sold 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $26,750.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,794.59. This trade represents a 51.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Bazemore sold 47,768 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $39,647.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,932 shares in the company, valued at $29,823.56. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,821 shares of company stock worth $1,304,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KALA BIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

