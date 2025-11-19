MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Issues Earnings Results

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MediaCo Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. MediaCo has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediaCo stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of MediaCo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

