Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director James Hawkins Acquires 2,000 Shares

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) Director James Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $23,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,174.50. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Audioeye Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 44,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,969. Audioeye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Audioeye had a positive return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Audioeye has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.730 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Audioeye, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Audioeye in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Audioeye by 16,341.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 245,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

