TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Buys $75,836.76 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $75,836.76. Following the purchase, the insider owned 841,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,536,839.16. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 8,501 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $175,970.70.

On Monday, November 17th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 20,707 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $422,836.94.

On Friday, November 14th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 18,933 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $383,014.59.

On Thursday, November 13th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 21,035 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $429,324.35.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 8,935 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $178,163.90.

TruBridge Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 118,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TruBridge, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $309.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBRG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of TruBridge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

