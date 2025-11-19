SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -318.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 1,527,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,394.59 and a beta of 1.75. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.75%.The company had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

