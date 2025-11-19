SL Green Realty Corporation Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -318.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
SL Green Realty Price Performance
NYSE:SLG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 1,527,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,394.59 and a beta of 1.75. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SL Green Realty
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.