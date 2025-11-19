NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) CAO Sells $35,145.96 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lorenzo Daniel De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96.

On Thursday, September 25th, Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.27. 1,952,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,623. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 92.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,810,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

