Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Director Kristina Leslie Sells 3,813 Shares

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Leslie sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $166,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,400. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hinge Health stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Hinge Health announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hinge Health in the third quarter worth $743,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,991,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the third quarter valued at about $328,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNGE. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNGE

About Hinge Health

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.