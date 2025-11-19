Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Tejraj Hada Buys 3,000 Shares

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj Hada purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,923 shares in the company, valued at $613,189.08. This represents a 12.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.46. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

