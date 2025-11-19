Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,020,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,045,422.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $43,675.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,308,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 209.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $213,010,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,167,000 after buying an additional 10,270,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $96,470,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 7,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

