Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells 5,050 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) President Juan Jaen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $99,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,037,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,481,935. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

