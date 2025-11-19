BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Randal Scott Sells 10,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Randal Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,406.85. This represents a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,812. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,488,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $51,874,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,956,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 962,525 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

