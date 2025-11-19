NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Zacks reports. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.030-3.180 EPS.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 895.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,614,000 after acquiring an additional 609,323 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,932 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $13,351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 104.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 200,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 127.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 194,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

