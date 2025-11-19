NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. NewJersey Resources updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.030-3.180 EPS.
NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 954,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,035. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.
NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
