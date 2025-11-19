Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.710-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.0 million-$915.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.1 million.

UTI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 475,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 582.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

