Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 19.24%.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of EARN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.32. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ellington Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 60.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 56.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ellington Credit from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Credit

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.