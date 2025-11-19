Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 19.24%.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of EARN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.32. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ellington Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 60.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 56.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ellington Credit from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Ellington Credit

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Earnings History for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

