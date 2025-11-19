Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) Releases Earnings Results

Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bonk Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BNKK stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,803. Bonk has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bonk in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bonk Company Profile

