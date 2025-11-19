ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,044.73 and last traded at $1,039.33. 1,572,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,673,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,004.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $988.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $835.38. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

